* Recurring net profit down 77 pct
* Adjusted EBITDA $237 mln vs forecast $257 mln
* Net debt up 0.7 pct from end-2011 to $11.1 bln
* May cut smelting capacity by 300,000-600,000 tonnes
* Shares fall more than 2 percent after earnings
(Adds nomination of Warnig to board, analysts)
By Melissa Akin and Alison Leung
MOSCOW/HONG KONG, May 14 Russia's UC RUSAL Plc
, the world's biggest aluminium producer, posted an 84
percent drop in first-quarter net profit as prices fell,
potentially fuelling a shareholder row over the company's
refusal to sell its stake in Norilsk Nickel.
RUSAL also nominated Matthias Warnig, a former East German
secret agent who has known President Vladimir Putin since the
1990s, as an independent director in what analysts saw as an
attempt to play up management's good standing with the Kremlin.
Chief executive and controlling shareholder Oleg Deripaska
has resisted pressure to dispose of RUSAL's 25 percent share in
the world's largest nickel and palladium company to pay down
debts at a time when aluminium markets are weak.
Deripaska's dreams of a mega-merger with the $14 billion
stake purchase four years ago, financed through debt, were
dashed when the global crisis struck.
RUSAL was forced into a debt restructuring, and shareholder
and billionaire Viktor Vekselberg urged Deripaska to sell the
Norilsk stake, now worth $7.9 billion based on Reuters
calculations.
Net debt rose 0.7 percent to $11.13 billion at the end of
March from December, RUSAL said in its earnings statement. The
company said it has no outstanding debt obligations this year.
In addition to the dispute over Norilsk, Vekselberg, who
resigned as chairman in March, is challenging a large aluminium
supply deal with a third RUSAL shareholder -- commodity trade
giant Glencore.
In March, RUSAL appointed Barry Cheung, an independent
director of the company and head of the Hong Kong Mercantile
Exchange, to replace Vekselberg. Analysts have questioned how
much influence he can exert over Deripaska, who owns 47.4
percent of the aluminium producer.
"The company has just kept creating more headwinds, more
risks, and who knows how those are going to go," said Alexander
Latzer, an analyst at Daiwa Securities. "The stock is only for
the most risk-accepting investors."
In a separate statement on Monday, RUSAL said it had
nominated Warnig as an independent non-executive director for
election at the annual general meeting on June 15.
Warnig, who got to know Putin in the 1990s when he worked in
St Petersburg for Dresdner Bank, has since 2006 been managing
director of Nord Stream, which has built a sub-sea gas export
pipeline across the Baltic - a priority project of Putin.
"They are trying everything they can to lift the stock price
- short of selling the Norilsk stake - and the Warnig
appointment looks like a marketing move," said a Moscow-based
analyst.
Shares of RUSAL, which competes with U.S. aluminium maker
Alcoa Inc, fell as much as 2.6 percent to HK$4.90 after
the earnings announcement.
That price represents less than half of the stock's 2010
Hong Kong IPO value of HK$10.80 each.
WEAK EARNINGS
While global aluminium consumption in the first quarter grew
5 percent from a year earlier, the average price of the metal
used in cars, construction and beverage cans fell 13
percent to $2,177 per tonne, RUSAL said.
Net profit, which included its share of earnings in Norilsk
and non-cash items, slumped to $74 million in the three months
ended March from $451 million a year earlier.
Recurring net profit fell 77 percent to $112 million,
compared with an average forecast of $94 million in a poll of
eight analysts by Reuters.
"EBITDA was below my estimate, net profit was kind of in
line, and I don't think it's getting any better in the second
quarter as aluminium prices are falling," said Latzer.
Adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and
amortisation (EBITDA) dropped 38 percent to $237 million,
compared with an average forecast of $257 million by analysts.
"We consider the results as negative because EBITDA missed
consensus by a significant amount," said Barry Ehrlich, a metals
and mining analyst at Alfa-Bank in Moscow.
Ehrlich said he expected second-quarter EBITDA to be as low
as $125 million, which could trigger a significant downgrade in
consensus forecasts for this year. RUSAL said it would take 4-6
percent of production offline due to market weakness.
"In response to continued uncertainty in the global economy,
RUSAL is currently considering the curtailment of
300,000-600,000 tonnes of high-cost smelting capacity starting
from the second half of 2012," the company said.
Its rival, Alcoa, surprised the market last month with a
profit after a loss in the last quarter of 2011 as demand for
aluminium in North America was strong in most industrial sectors
except for building and construction.
But RUSAL's results beat those of Chinese rival Aluminum
Corp of China Ltd (Chalco) , which warned
of a loss for the first half ending June 2012 after recording a
net loss of 1.09 billion yuan ($172.73 million) in the first
quarter.
($1 = 6.3106 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Melissa Akin and Alison Leung, Additional
reporting by Douglas Busvine,; Editing by Anne Marie Roantree
and Ryan Woo)