By Polina Devitt and Megan Davies
MOSCOW, March 14 Russian billionaire
Viktor Vekselberg is considering suing RUSAL, the
world's largest aluminium producer, over claims he did not
fulfil his duties as chairman, the job he acrimoniously resigned
from on Tuesday.
A lawsuit involving Vekselberg and RUSAL's controlling
shareholder Oleg Deripaska, two of Russia's richest men, would
risk becoming a spectacle to rival another legal battle between
rival oligarchs Boris Berezovsky and Roman Abramovich, which
ended in London this year after giving an unflattering insight
into the Russian business world. It could also be deeply
embarrassing for RUSAL.
Vekselberg and Deripaska have been fighting over the
latter's goal of turning RUSAL into a global-scale metals and
mining business by merging it with Norilsk Nickel, the
world's top nickel and palladium miner.
On resigning, Vekselberg criticised the management of the
heavily indebted company and said it was in "deep crisis". RUSAL
hit back by saying Vekselberg had simply pre-empted his sacking.
Vekselberg spokesman Andrei Shtorkh rejected RUSAL's
allegation that Vekselberg had not attended board meetings for a
year and that his removal had already been discussed.
"This does not correspond to reality," Shtorkh said on
Wednesday. "Vekselberg is thinking of filing a lawsuit against
RUSAL."
Legal action "would throw petrol on the fire of the
conflict", said Andrey Tretelnikov, an analyst at Rye, Man & Gor
brokerage in Moscow.
He said a legal battle could damage Vekselberg if it helped
to push down the value of his RUSAL shares and he predicted more
sniping between the two billionaires, which could harm RUSAL by
revealing "skeletons in the closet".
RUSAL shares, which have fallen more than 40 percent from
their value at a 2010 initial public offering, fell 4 percent in
Hong Kong trade. Trading had been halted on Tuesday.
CHAIRMAN SOUGHT
A replacement for Vekselberg will be sought at a board
meeting scheduled for Friday. Whoever wins the job will face a
struggle to help RUSAL recover; it is carrying an $11 billion
debt burden at a time when global aluminium prices have sunk.
Deripaska's debt-financed purchase, through RUSAL, of a
quarter stake in Norilsk Nickel four years ago quickly turned
sour when the global crisis hit.
RUSAL was forced into a debt restructuring that killed
Deripaska's dream of a mega-merger, but he has blocked calls by
Vekselberg to sell the stake back to Norilsk.
The next chairman could be one of the company's five
independent directors, who include Anatoly Tikhonov, first
deputy chairman at Russian state development bank VEB, WPP
chairman and former U.S. ambassador to Britain, Philip
Lader, and Hong Kong Mercantile Exchange chairman Barry Cheung.
Cheung said the chairman should be "someone strong" with
independence, especially as the current chief executive is the
largest shareholder. This, he said, would improve RUSAL's
corporate governance.
"The company is not in deep crisis. Its operations are
normal, but it faces challenges because of falling aluminium
prices," Cheung said in Hong Kong. "However, the debt level is
much lower than when it was listed."
Cheung declined to say whether he wanted to be chairman.
Kommersant newspaper reported that Max Goldman, an executive
of Vekselberg's Renova Group investment arm and a lawyer who
used to work for RUSAL, would take Vekselberg's place on the
board of RUSAL.
ATTENDANCE
RUSAL said in response the data on individual directors'
participation in board meetings was recorded in protocols and
published each year in the company's annual reports.
The protocols showed Vekselberg had not attended any board
meeting where directors were required to be present in 2011
since February of that year, RUSAL said in an emailed statement.
Vekselberg's performance as chairman of the board of
directors was discussed at board meetings on Dec. 23, 2011, and
Feb. 10, 2012, the company said.
Deripaska is already facing legal action by Israel-based
businessman Michael Cherney, who says he has an interest in
RUSAL relating to an agreement he said was reached in 2001.
That case, which originated in a 2006 lawsuit, will soon be
heard in Britain. Hearings will start on June 12th, a source
familiar with the situation said. Deripaska has said he
"strongly denies and will vigorously resist" the allegations.