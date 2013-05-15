* Industry cuts will help lift price above $2,000/tonne
* China market in balance, little likelihood of exports soon
* More transparency in LME warehousing system needed
By Clara Ferreira-Marques and Susan Thomas
LONDON, May 15 RUSAL, the world's
largest producer of aluminium, could consider deeper capacity
cuts if prices for the metal continue to languish around levels
last seen in the aftermath of the financial crisis, a senior
executive said.
The aluminium industry is struggling with excess capacity,
rising costs and weak prices. RUSAL estimates a fifth of global
production outside China is loss-making, even with demand
expected to grow 6 to 7 percent in 2013.
Last year, the Russian aluminium giant promised to slash
300,000 tonnes of capacity - a 7 percent drop - and production
dropped 4 percent in the first quarter of this year. But rival
Alcoa said this month it could shut down as much as
another 11 percent of smelting capacity - 460,000 tonnes - to
remain competitive.
"We can (cut more)," deputy chief executive Oleg
Mukhamedshin said in an interview.
"There is a decision already, supported by our board of
directors, and it is 7 percent from last year's production. If
more reduction cuts are needed we will go back to the board."
He declined to elaborate on whether a price level would
trigger a decision, but said sufficient cuts across the
beleaguered aluminium industry would help lift prices to $2,000
per tonne and above.
Benchmark London Metal Exchange (LME) aluminium is
currently trading at $1,835, around half the value it was in
September 2008.
China, meanwhile, a major producer and the world's largest
consumer remains in balance, consuming as much as it produces,
with little likelihood it will export metal anytime soon.
Mukhamedshin said there were signs the new Chinese
government would tackle concerns about overcapacity and
high-cost smelters, closing down production in a country where
almost a third of production operates at a loss.
"The new government has to put in place a new programme
which has to be lifted down to the province level," he said.
A push to benefit from cheaper power costs has boosted
smelting in north west China, but producers there also face
higher transportation and bauxite shipping costs to cover the
3,000 km from Shandong on the coast.
The availability of bauxite could also become a problem
after 2014, when Indonesia terminates exports of ore to try and
encourage processing at home.
These factors, Mukhamedshin said, should mean that the idea
of building Chinese smelters in Siberia - where infrastructure,
power and labour are available - is not so far fetched.
MORE TRANSPARENCY NEEDED
Mukhamedshin also called on the LME to be more transparent
about its metals warehousing system, which has become log-jammed
as consumers wait months to take delivery of metal.
Firms running warehouses registered by the LME, the world's
biggest industrial metals marketplace, have been making money by
building up big stocks and allowing queues to grow for consumers
to withdraw material, meanwhile charging rent for storage.
That has pushed up premiums, the price paid above the LME
cash price to cover delivery costs for physical metal, further
compounded by financing deals which have tied up most of the
world's estimated 10 million tonnes of spare stock.
So while the LME price languishes at low levels because of
overcapacity, aluminium premiums have remained close to record
levels of around $300 per tonne.
"My investors are asking a lot of questions that we cannot
address. How important is the impact of financial investors?
What's happening with LME stock?" Mukhamedshin said.
"Why is there a gap between the LME price and the actual
physical market price? I just cannot address those questions
because we do not have sufficient information. I think it is
nonsense when there is such a huge gap between the market price
and reality."