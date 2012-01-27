MOSCOW Jan 27 Russia's UC RUSAL , the world's largest aluminium producer, could cut output by 6 percent in the next 18 months, RUSAL said confirming comments made by its chief executive on Bloomberg Television and cited by Russian agencies on Friday.

"It may be up to 6 percent, which we expect may happen in the next 18 months," Chief Executive Oleg Deripaska told Bloomberg Television, according to a company spokeswoman.

The company, which accounts for about 10 percent of primary global aluminium output, said last week that it had no plans to follow U.S. rival Alcoa Inc's lead in cutting production.

Earlier this month, Alcoa said it would cut output at a number of high-cost smelters in Europe.