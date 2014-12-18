LONDON Dec 18 Britain's Supreme Court has
denied Rusal, the world's biggest aluminium producer, the right
to appeal against a court ruling that allows sweeping reform of
the London Metal Exchange (LME) warehousing system, and also
ordered it to pay costs.
In March, Rusal dealt a stunning setback to LME plans to cut
logjams at warehouses, winning a court decision to halt the
reform because consultations had been "unfair and unlawful".
But a three-judge panel at Britain's Court of Appeal
overturned that decision in October. That court also denied
Rusal leave to appeal, but the company approached the
Supreme Court directly.
"We are pleased that Rusal's request for leave to appeal has
been denied by the Supreme Court. We have believed from the
start that Rusal's complaint was without merit, and are glad
that the Court of Appeal and the Supreme Court have recognised
this," the LME said in a statement.
Owners of LME-registered warehouses have in the past boosted
rental revenues by letting long queues build up for buyers to
withdraw metals such as aluminium from their sheds.
In a bid to remedy this situation -- which bumps up premiums
paid to secure metal deliveries -- the LME moved last year to
implement reforms including a cut in maximum warehouse queues.
Rusal said it was disappointed by the result but added that,
as a result of changed conditions in the aluminium market, the
LME's warehouse reform was unlikely to have much impact on
queues or premiums.
