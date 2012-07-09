* RUSAL has operated ALSCON since 2007 when it paid $205 mln
* U.S.-based BFI wins judgment against privatisation agency
* Russian firm says ruling won't affect its ALSCON shares
(Adds quotes, details, background)
By Camillus Eboh and Alexei Anishchuk
ABUJA/MOSCOW, July 9 Nigeria's supreme court has
ordered that Russia's RUSAL, the world's largest
aluminium producer, be stripped of ownership of former
state-owned Aluminium Smelter Company of Nigeria (ALSCON)
because the assets should have gone to another bidder.
RUSAL acquired a 75 percent stake in ALSCON in 2007 for
around $205 million and now owns 85 percent of its assets with
the remaining stake belonging to the Nigerian government.
The Russian firm said the judgment would not affect its
ownership of ALSCON and that operations continued as normal.
U.S. based private firm BFI Group was the preferred bidder
for ALSCON in 2004 after offering $410 million, but was later
disqualified by the Bureau of Public Enterprises (BPE), the
Nigerian government agency that handled the privatisation of
state enterprises.
BFI, headed by American-Nigerian Reuben Jaja, took BPE to
court, saying the agency breached its contract.
The supreme court ruling last week ordered that BPE revert
to the original preferred bidder and BFI Group pay the agreed
price of $410 million.
"There is no evidence on record that RUSAL has taken
possession of ALSCON," Justice John Fabiyi said in the lead
judgment, seen by Reuters on Monday.
"The appellant's (BFI Group) bid in the sum of $410 million
was preferred by the respondent. The appellant was declared
winner at the auction sale conducted on 14th June 2004."
However, RUSAL said on Monday the ruling was between BPE and
BFI Group and it would retain its shares in ALSCON.
"(The) ruling of Nigeria's supreme court neither does
change, nor can change the owner of ALSCON shares belonging to
UC RUSAL," a company spokeswoman told Reuters on Monday.
"This litigation relates to claims of BFI Group to BPE of
Nigeria, which means that it's Nigerian government to bear
responsibility for such ruling and that it cannot have effect on
RUSAL's ownership of ALSCON shares."
This means as far as RUSAL is concerned it still owns 85
percent of ALSCON and the ruling is against BPE, a Nigerian
governent agency, and not the Russian company.
A spokesman for BPE said on Monday they would wait until
they received the judgment before making further comment but
they would adhere to any ruling passed by a Nigerian court.
ALSCON has been operated by RUSAL for more than five years
and includes an aluminium smelter with annual capacity of
120,000 tonnes, a gas-fired power station and a port. It is one
of the Russian's firm's key African assets.
Nigeria's senate ordered an investigation into the sale of
ALSCON in 2009 because lawmakers believed the company was worth
around $3 billion and was hugely undersold.
Africa's biggest oil producer is rife with corruption and
many lawmakers have said state assets were sold illegally.
(Additional reporting and writing by Joe Brock; editing by
James Jukwey)