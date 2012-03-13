Oleg Deripaska, CEO of Rusal, speaks to journalists at the Reuters office in Moscow September 14, 2010. REUTERS/Alexander Natruskin/Files

MOSCOW An enormous appetite for risk, ruthless competitive instincts and political nous enabled Russia's metals magnates to pick the best flesh from the corpse of the Soviet command economy.

Now, the acquisitiveness, aggression and tenacity that served the oligarchs so well in the past are creating a wealth-destroying deadlock.

That explains the strategy dispute at UC RUSAL, the world's largest aluminium firm, that pits controlling shareholder and CEO Oleg Deripaska against minority investor Viktor Vekselberg, who quit as chairman on Tuesday.

Deripaska, a former physicist who came out on top in Russia's "aluminium wars" of the 1990s, gambled big when he used RUSAL as a vehicle to buy a strategic stake in Norilsk Nickel for an estimated $14 billion in 2008.

Deripaska, 44, had set his sights on merging the two firms into a metals and mining business of global scale that could compete with the likes of BHP Billiton and Rio Tinto.

But it turns out that he bought the one-quarter stake in Norilsk, from oligarch Mikhail Prokhorov, at the top of the market. After the crash, Deripaska's net worth was effectively wiped out, one banker close to him has told Reuters. RUSAL had to restructure the debt burden it took on to finance the deal.

Deripaska fought on to secure a strategic say at Norilsk, the world's largest miner of nickel and palladium, but was outmanoeuvred by billionaire Vladimir Potanin in the battle for board control over the $38 billion miner.

His partners, Vekselberg and Prokhorov, who had sold his Norilsk stake in return for cash and a minority holding in RUSAL, realised the game was up and supported offers by Norilsk to buy out the stake.

Even though Norilsk's best offer of $13 billion in December 2010 would have enabled him to walk away with a relatively small loss, Deripaska said no, accusing Norilsk at the time of "gross corporate blackmail".

THE TIES THAT BIND

Unravelling the divergent interests of the feuding oligarchs is complicated by their history of competition and rivalry. Here are brief sketches of the key players:

OLEG DERIPASKA:

Of the quartet, Deripaska has been the most single-minded in his pursuit of global scale and most focused in pursuing his long-term strategy of building out RUSAL as a low-cost producer to supply the Chinese market.

His weakness has been his reluctance to cede equity control over his assets and preference for financing growth through debt - which led him to face margin calls on loans secured against equity that forced him to sell some assets.

He dug himself out of the debt trap by floating RUSAL in Hong Kong in early 2010, but a slide in aluminium prices last year slashed the value of the firm, nearly halving his worth to $8.8 billion, according to Forbes magazine's latest rich list.

Deripaska owns 48.5 percent of RUSAL and has effective control. RUSAL owns a one-quarter stake in Norilsk Nickel.

VIKTOR VEKSELBERG:

Vekselberg - whose other main asset is a minority stake in highly profitable oil firm TNK-BP - is viewed as more of a financial than a strategic investor, willing to sell when the price is right.

Perhaps best known for his purchase of a collection of Faberge eggs in 2004 from the Forbes family, Vekselberg, 58, saw his wealth shrink by $600 million last year to an estimated $12.4 billion.

He has cemented his establishment credentials during the four-year presidency of Dmitry Medvedev by heading up the Skolkovo hi-tech project, a cornerstone of Medvedev's drive to build Russia's answer to Silicon Valley.

Vekselberg, and his partners, own 15.8 percent of RUSAL.

MIKHAIL PROKHOROV:

Vekselberg's ally in the RUSAL dispute, Mikhail Prokhorov, displayed astute market timing by selling his Norilsk stake before markets crashed after completing a business 'divorce' with long-time partner Potanin.

Prokhorov, 46, has launched a foray into politics, running Prime Minister Vladimir Putin a respectable third in the recent presidential election as a liberal candidate prepared to work constructively with the Kremlin.

Putin has held out the prospect of high government office to Prokhorov. Although he has given up the active running of a business empire that spans gold, banking and the New Jersey Nets basketball team, his enhanced political standing could influence the outcome of the RUSAL row.

Prokhorov had run Norilsk Nickel with Potanin - architect of the privatisation auctions of the mid-1990s through which many oligarchs acquired their prime assets - before the pair fell out and split their interests. His fortune is now $13.2 billion.

Prokhorov's investment company owns 17 percent of RUSAL.

VLADIMIR POTANIN:

Potanin, after his business split with Prokhorov, has secured effective control over Norilsk Nickel, enabling him to direct the company's cash flows to finance share buybacks that have further marginalised Deripaska.

Norilsk's best offer to buy out RUSAL would, bankers said at the time, have been manageable but with the benefit of hindsight might have proved costly.

Now Potanin, 51, is under no pressure to pay a high price for a stake whose current market value is $9.4 billion and accounts for most of RUSAL's equity capitalisation of just over $12 billion.

Potanin's investment company, Interros, owns 30 percent of Norilsk Nickel. Together with treasury stock and a minority stake owned by trading house Trafigura, analysts estimate that Potanin, who is worth $14.5 billion, enjoys outright control.

