Russia's Rusal says Q2 aluminium sales, prices up y/y

MOSCOW, July 27 (Reuters) - Russian aluminium maker Rusal on Thursday reported a 4.6 percent rise in second-quarter sales to 1.0 million tonnes and a 22 percent jump in average aluminium prices to $2,087 per tonne.

London aluminium prices have risen 15 percent this year due to stronger demand and expectations that top producer China will reduce output during the winter as Beijing intensifies its war on pollution.

"The main drivers for demand for aluminium were growth of consumer spending, particularly for cars, durable goods sales and also fixed asset investments," Rusal, the world's second-largest aluminium producer behind China's Hongqiao , said in a statement.

Hong Kong-listed Rusal estimates that first-half global aluminium demand rose 5.7 percent from a year earlier to 31.7 million tonnes with global supply up 11.5 percent at 31.8 million tonnes.

Ex-China aluminium demand rose 3.5 percent to 14.7 million tonnes with production up 2.3 percent at 13.5 million tonnes, it said.

Rusal's second-quarter aluminium production totalled 921,000 tonnes, up 0.2 percent year on year and 1.2 percent higher quarter on quarter.

Its shares rose 3.1 percent in Hong Kong on Thursday, outpacing a 0.8 percent rise in the benchmark index.

Rusal is scheduled to report its full second-quarter financial results on August 25. (Reporting by Polina Devitt; editing by Dmitry Solovyov and Jason Neely)