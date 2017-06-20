MOSCOW/LONDON, June 20 Russian aluminium
producer Rusal is considering cancelling its Euronext
listing in Paris and instead moving to a technical listing in
London, two sources close to the company said.
The move would not require new shares to be placed.
A Rusal spokeswoman Vera Kurochkina said the "information
does not reflect reality."
A third person familiar with the matter said Rusal, which is
the world's second-largest aluminium producer, might just keep
its Hong Kong and Moscow listings.
Rusal's parent group En+ Group is controlled by Russian
tycoon Oleg Deripaska and is planning an initial public offering
in Moscow and London later this year.
(Reporting by Ekaterina Golubkova, Dasha Afanasieva and Sujata
Rao; Additional reporting by Polina Devitt. Editing by Jane
Merriman)