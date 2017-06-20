(Adds background)
MOSCOW/LONDON, June 20 Russian aluminium
producer Rusal is considering cancelling its Euronext
listing in Paris and instead moving to a technical listing in
London, two sources close to the company said.
The move would not require new shares to be placed.
A Rusal spokeswoman Vera Kurochkina said the "information
does not reflect reality."
A third person familiar with the matter said Rusal, which is
the world's second-largest aluminium producer and had $475
million in earnings before interest, tax and amortisation
(EBITDA) in the first quarter of 2017, might just keep its Hong
Kong and Moscow listings.
According to its website Rusal's share volume on Euronext
Paris was 500 on Tuesday compared with some 1.9 million shares
in Hong Kong.
The company has 13 percent of its foreign capital in free
float on the Hong Kong, Paris and Moscow exchanges. Russian
tycoon Oleg Deripaska's En+ Group, which owns 48 percent of
Rusal, is planning an initial public offering in Moscow and
London this year, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.
(Reporting by Ekaterina Golubkova, Dasha Afanasieva and Sujata
Rao; Additional reporting by Polina Devitt. Editing by Jane
Merriman and Susan Thomas)