
HONG KONG, April 9 Lenders to Russian aluminium
giant Rusal have agreed not to take action against it
on any defaults for up to three months, while it continues talks
to revise terms on up to $5.15 billion in debt.
The debt renegotiation is crucial for United Company Rusal
Plc, the world's largest aluminium producer, as aluminium prices
remain near 4-1/2 year lows. The company reported its second
annual loss in a row in March.
Rusal said it is continuing to seek agreement from its
lenders to defer repayment dates and revise covenants on up to
$4.75 billion of syndicated facilities and $400 million of
syndicated facilities that would be combined into a single
facility agreement.
A majority of lenders has agreed to hold off taking any
steps to start insolvency proceedings against the company until
July 7 or until an amended agreement is reached, if it fails to
repay instalments, Rusal said in a filing to the Hong Kong
bourse.
"The Forbearance Request Letter may terminate early if any
creditors of the Group take enforcement actions, any new
defaults occur or if, after 9 June 2014, a requisite majority of
the Lenders decide that there is no reasonable prospect of the
Amendment Agreement becoming effective," Rusal said.
The company, saddled with $10.1 billion in net debt, said it
will continue to pay any and all accrued interest on loans
outstanding.
Rusal failed to negotiate a deal for its syndicated
facilities before March 31, when the financial covenants were
due to be tested and could have resulted in a breach of certain
existing financial covenants, the company said last week.
It did not say on Wednesday which lenders have not agreed to
the forbearance period.

