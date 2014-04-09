(Recasts, adds details)

HONG KONG, April 9 Lenders to Russian aluminium giant Rusal have agreed not to take action against it on any defaults for up to three months, while it continues talks to revise terms on up to $5.15 billion in debt.

The debt renegotiation is crucial for United Company Rusal Plc, the world's largest aluminium producer, as aluminium prices remain near 4-1/2 year lows. The company reported its second annual loss in a row in March.

Rusal said it is continuing to seek agreement from its lenders to defer repayment dates and revise covenants on up to $4.75 billion of syndicated facilities and $400 million of syndicated facilities that would be combined into a single facility agreement.

A majority of lenders has agreed to hold off taking any steps to start insolvency proceedings against the company until July 7 or until an amended agreement is reached, if it fails to repay instalments, Rusal said in a filing to the Hong Kong bourse.

"The Forbearance Request Letter may terminate early if any creditors of the Group take enforcement actions, any new defaults occur or if, after 9 June 2014, a requisite majority of the Lenders decide that there is no reasonable prospect of the Amendment Agreement becoming effective," Rusal said.

The company, saddled with $10.1 billion in net debt, said it will continue to pay any and all accrued interest on loans outstanding.

Rusal failed to negotiate a deal for its syndicated facilities before March 31, when the financial covenants were due to be tested and could have resulted in a breach of certain existing financial covenants, the company said last week.

It did not say on Wednesday which lenders have not agreed to the forbearance period. (Reporting by Donny Kwok and Sonali Paul; Editing by Richard Pullin)