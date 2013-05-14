HONG KONG/SHANGHAI May 14 Russia's United
Company RUSAL Plc, the world's largest aluminium
producer, posted a 45 percent drop in first-quarter recurring
net profit due to lower aluminium prices.
Recurring net profit during the January-March period fell to
$52 million from a restated $94 million a year earlier, RUSAL
said in a statement to the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.
That compares with a forecast of $47 million made by 10
banks and brokerages polled by Reuters.
RUSAL and rivals such as Aluminum Corp of China
are suffering from oversupply and lower aluminium
prices.
RUSAL, which has a primary listing in Hong Kong and
secondary listings in Paris and Moscow, posted a net loss of
$337 million in 2012 and said it would shrink output for at
least three years to curb market oversupply.
RUSAL shares rose 0.5 percent in Hong Kong on Monday. The
stock has lost 20 percent this year, compared with a 1.5 percent
gain in the benchmark Hang Seng Index.
(Reporting by Samuel Shen and Kazunori Takada; Editing by Anne
Marie Roantree and Edwina Gibbs)