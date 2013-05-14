* Q1 recurring net $52 mln vs consensus of $47 mln
* Shares gain more than 3 percent
* Maintains f'cast for global demand to rise 6 pct in 2013
* Says expects Norilsk Nickel to bring significant returns
HONG KONG/SHANGHAI, May 14 Russia's United
Company RUSAL Plc, the world's largest aluminium
producer, posted a 45 percent drop in first-quarter recurring
net profit due to lower aluminium prices but the result beat
forecasts and its shares rose more than 3 percent in early
trade.
Recurring net profit - or adjusted net profit plus the
company's net effective share in Norilsk Nickel
results - during the January-March period fell to $52 million
from a restated $94 million a year earlier, RUSAL said in a
statement to the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.
That compared with a forecast of $47 million made by 10
banks and brokerages polled by Reuters.
"Going forward, RUSAL's investment in Norilsk Nickel will
continue to bring significant returns and provide strong support
for the company's deleveraging," Chief Executive Oleg Deripaska
said in a statement to the Hong Kong stock exchange.
RUSAL and rivals such as Aluminum Corp of China
are suffering from oversupply and lower aluminium
prices, and concerns about lacklustre demand have weighed on the
company's shares.
Despite a volatile macroeconomic environment, RUSAL
maintained its forecast for global consumption to rise 6 percent
in 2013, with strong demand expected in the United States and
Asia as a result of growth in the aerospace, automotive and
electrical sectors.
It expected demand in Europe to fall 1 percent this year,
slightly better than previous estimates for a 2 percent drop.
Global primary aluminium demand rose 6 percent in the first
quarter. Demand in China climbed 11 percent, Southeast Asia rose
9 percent and India notched up 7.4 percent growth.
The company said it repaid international and Russian lenders
$483 million in the first quarter of this year and had net debt
of $10.97 billion as of the end of March.
RUSAL, which has a primary listing in Hong Kong and
secondary listings in Paris and Moscow, posted a net loss of
$337 million in 2012 and said it would shrink output for at
least three years to curb market oversupply.
RUSAL shares rose 3.3 percent in early trade to HK$4.05, but
they still stand at less than half their 2010 initial public
offer price of HK$10.80. The stock has lost 20 percent this
year, compared with a 1.5 percent gain in the benchmark Hang
Seng Index.