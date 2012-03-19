* 2011 net $237 mln vs forecast $1.91 bln
* Result affected by writedown in Norilsk stake
* Q4 EBITDA in line with analyst forecasts
* Sees 2012 aluminium prices under pressure in short term
By Alison Leung
HONG KONG, March 19 RUSAL, the world's top
aluminium maker, posted a 92 percent fall in yearly net profit,
hit by a write-down in the value of its stake in miner Norilsk
Nickel as it grapples with a damaging boardroom row between two
Russian billionaires.
RUSAL said fourth-quarter earnings
before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation, stripping
out Norilsk, fell 46 percent to $382 million, while its full
year earnings were down slightly, both in line with expectations
in a Reuters poll.
It forecast near-term pressure on aluminium prices, which
fell sharply in late 2011, due to global volatility and
excessive stock, but expected growth in developing countries to
keep demand robust through 2012.
"We continue to believe that RUSAL is well-placed in the
global aluminium industry due to its low-cost position. Hence it
should be able to sustain better operating performance relative
to its peers," RBS analyst Jeannette Sim said in a research
report after the results were released.
"However, the boardroom disputes which have resulted in the
resignation of its chairman are uncertainties that could weigh
on the share price performance," she added.
RUSAL's shares added 1.4 percent in Hong Kong after tumbling
14 percent last week as its former chairman and Russian oligarch
Viktor Vekselberg said the company was in "deep crisis".
The company on Sunday threatened to sue Vekselberg, saying
his comments had damaged its reputation and shareholder value,
and named Hong Kong Mercantile Exchange chairman Barry Cheung as
its new chairman.
Vekselberg, who with a partner holds a 15.8 percent stake in
the firm, quit as chairman last week in a row over strategy with
Oleg Deripaska, the main shareholder and another Russian
billionaire.
The boardroom row has highlighted a bitter dispute over how
to relieve the company of an $11 billion debt burden inherited
from its $14 billion purchase of a quarter of Norilsk Nickel
at the top of the market in 2008. Vekselberg wants to
sell the stake back to Norilsk but has been consistently
overruled by Deripaska.
However, RUSAL faces no significant principal debt
repayments until 2016, and analysts believe Deripaska, who holds
a 47.4 percent stake in the company, is unlikely to part with
the Norilsk stake.
"We do not have any scheduled repayments in 2012," Deputy
CEO Oleg Mukhamedshin said in a conference call after the
company's results. "The company is comfortable with existing
debt requirements."
The company's priority was to continue reducing debt, but it
was not currently considering a refinancing, Mukhamedshin said.
RUSAL, also listed in Paris, posted a net profit of $237
million for 2011 against $2.87 billion a year earlier, lagging
an average forecast of $1.91 billion from 22 analysts polled by
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
RUSAL said its adjusted net profit, which it described as
the major indicator of its core business, rose 25 percent to
$987 million from $792 million in 2010 due to lower debt costs.
Its aluminium output edged up one percent to 4.12 million
tonnes in 2011 and output of alumina, the key material for the
production of the lightweight metal, rose 4 percent to 8.15
million tonnes.
RUSAL's shares, correlated to the aluminium price, are
trading around half their 2010 Hong Kong IPO price of HK$10.80
in January 2010. The Hang Seng Index was up 6.1 percent
in the same period.
Many high cost producers suffered losses in the last quarter
of 2011 as increasing uncertainties in the global economy
depressed demand while production continued to be in surplus.
RUSAL's competitor in China, Aluminum Corp of China Ltd
(Chalco) , on Friday posted a
bigger-than-expected quarterly net loss of 729.6 million yuan
($115 million)and warned of losses in the first quarter of 2012.
RUSAL said it planned to cut aluminium production by 6
percent, but did not give a time frame. The company said in
February it may introduce a 6 percent cut over 18 months.
It has forecast 6-8 percent of global capacity will be shut
in the first half of 2012 and that could help make the market
more balanced this year, it said.
Global consumption of aluminium, widely used in aerospace,
construction, auto, packaging and other industries, would rise 7
percent this year with the largest growth from China and India
while Europe is likely to be flat, RUSAL said.