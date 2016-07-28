July 28 Russian aluminium giant Rusal
on Thursday reported a 5 percent rise in half-year aluminium
sales volumes from a year ago, mainly due to the start-up of its
Boguchansky smelter, but the average sale price slid 24 percent.
The world no.2 aluminium producer's sales rose to 1.915
million tonnes in the half year to June, compared with 1.823
million tonnes a year earlier, with the Boguchansky smelter in
Russia's Krasnoyarsk region operating in test mode.
The average realised price slumped to $1,688 per tonne in
the first half of 2016, against $2,212 a year earlier, as London
Metal Exchange prices fell.
However, Rusal said prices were improving, thanks to a
growing metal deficit, especially in China, "strong" global
manufacturing growth and improved investor sentiment towards
base metals.
"June's PMI (purchasing managers index) data offers more
evidence that global manufacturing output and wider industrial
production activity is improving," Rusal said in its quarterly
production report.
Second-quarter production inched up 0.3 percent to 919,000
tonnes from the first quarter of this year, Rusal said.
