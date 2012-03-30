MOSCOW Mar 30 Russia's UC RUSAL, the
world's largest aluminium company, said on Friday its financial
covenants under the current loan agreements with the
international and Russian lenders will not be tested from the
first quarter of 2012 up to 12 months.
RUSAL reached an agreement with its lenders regarding a
12-month covenant holiday in January 2012.
"With the current aluminium LME prices and the company's own
cash funds of $650 million, RUSAL has sufficient cash to service
its debt and fund its obligatory capital expenditure programme,"
is said on Friday.
As at the end of 2011, the company's net debt amounted to
$11.049 billion.
The company also said it made an early repayment of about
$130 million under the existing credit facilities out of its own
cash reserves in the first quarter of 2012 and, as a result, has
no further short-term debt obligations until the end of 2012.
