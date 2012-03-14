HONG KONG, March 14 Shares of United
Company RUSAL Plc, the world's largest aluminium
producer, were down 3.3 percent at the start of trading on
Wednesday after its billionaire chairman quit, saying the
heavily indebted company was in crisis after a long battle with
rival oligarch Oleg Deripaska.
Viktor Vekselberg's resignation widens a rift with
controlling shareholder Deripaska, who had sought to build a
Russian metals and mining business on a global scale by merging
RUSAL with Norilsk Nickel, the world's top nickel and
palladium miner.
RUSAL's stock, which was suspended on Tuesday after falling
1.3 percent, fell more than 3 percent to HK$5.92, lagging a 1
percent rise in the benchmark Hong Kong index.
RUSAL's shares are now 45 per cent below their initial
public offer price of HK$10.80.