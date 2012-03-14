* Stock will stay under pressure "until row resolved"
* Shares down 46 percent from January 2010 IPO price
* Board to discuss chairman's resignation on Friday
HONG KONG, March 14 Shares of United
Company RUSAL Plc, the world's largest aluminium
producer, fell as much as 5.7 percent on Wednesday after its
billionaire chairman quit, saying the heavily indebted company
was in crisis after a long battle with rival oligarch Oleg
Deripaska.
The dispute reinforced investors' belief that RUSAL is a
company that does not place high importance on minority
shareholders, said Robin Tsui, an analyst at BOC International.
"If the chairman resigned it means RUSAL is like a one-man
show, even the chairman can't really have a say in the company,"
he said.
Viktor Vekselberg's resignation widens a rift with
controlling shareholder Deripaska, who had sought to build a
Russian metals and mining business on a global scale by merging
RUSAL with Norilsk Nickel, the world's top nickel and
palladium miner.
The company will hold a meeting to discuss the resignation
of the chairman on Friday.
RUSAL's stock, which was suspended on Tuesday, hit a session
low of HK$5.77 before rebounding slightly to HK$5.86, down 4.3
percent, lagging a 1 percent rise in the benchmark Hong Kong
index.
RUSAL's shares are now 46 percent below their initial public
offer price of HK$10.80.
"The overhang is going to be in place until the whole issue
is resolved," Tsui said.
Investors knew about RUSAL's high debt and high interest
position and the main driver for the company was the price of
aluminium going forward, analysts said.
The global aluminium industry is suffering a supply glut on
the back of a deepening European debt crisis and global economic
slowdown which hurt demand and prices for the lightweight metal,
pushing many producers into the red and triggering a round of
output cuts, including at top U.S. aluminium maker Alcoa