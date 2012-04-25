MOSCOW, April 25 Russia's state-controlled hydroelectric power giant RusHydro might need to issue additional shares to finance its investment programme, Energy Minister Sergei Shmatko told journalists on Wednesday.

RusHydro, Russia's biggest hydroelectric power producer is on the auction block, with the government hoping for a full sale of its 58 percent stake by 2017.

