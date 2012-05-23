BRIEF-Quidel receives the CE mark for its thyretain tbi reporter bioassay
* Quidel receives the CE mark for its thyretain® tbi reporter bioassay Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MOSCOW May 23 Russian state-controlled hydroelectric power producer RusHydro said on Wednesday it will pay 2.5 billion roubles ($80.27 million) in 2011 dividends, or 0.0079 roubles per ordinary share, compared to 0.0086 roubles for 2010.
Shares in RusHydro inched up after the dividend announcement to 0.7749 roubles from levels of around 0.7718 roubles seen before the statement, but was still down 7.9 percent by 1445 GMT amid a big market sell off.
* Quidel receives the CE mark for its thyretain® tbi reporter bioassay Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, June 7 After a successful May test, the Pentagon has upgraded its assessment of its ability to defend the United States against incoming intercontinental ballistic missiles, like the ones North Korea is attempting to develop, according to a memo seen by Reuters on Wednesday.