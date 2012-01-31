MOSCOW Jan 31 Russian hydroelectric power producer RusHydro said on Tuesday its net profit for the first nine months of 2011 rose 19 percent year-on-year to 33.16 billion roubles ($1.09 billion).

Revenues declined 34.2 percent to 196.77 billion roubles, the company said in a statement, following deconsolidation of five retail units it sold last spring.

Earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 6 percent to 53.64 billion roubles.

Analysts had forecast net profit at 34.18 billion roubles, revenue at 195.48 billion roubles and EBITDA at 54.37 billion roubles.