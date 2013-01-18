UPDATE 1-KKR closes new Asia fund at record $9.3 bln, seeks bigger deals
* KKR's Asian Fund II has posted 29.1 pct return through March
MOSCOW Jan 18 Russian state-controlled hydroelectric power producer RusHydro reported on Friday a nine-month net loss of 2.53 billion roubles ($83.65 million) due to one-off revaluation charges, compared to a 34.8 billion rouble year-ago profit.
Adjusted net profit came in at 13.8 billion roubles, the company said, down 61 percent year-on-year, and below a 14.8 billion Reuters poll forecast.
Earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation declined 33 percent to 39.9 billion roubles, broadly in line with market expectations.
($1 = 30.2460 Russian roubles) (Reporting by Nastya Lyrchikova; writing by Vladimir Soldatkin; editing by Megan Davies)
