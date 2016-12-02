BRIEF-Fitch says risks emerging in some U.S. multifamily property markets
MOSCOW Dec 2 Russia's central bank is unlikely to cut its key interest rate earlier than the first or second quarter of next year, governor Elvira Nabiullina said on Friday.
Speaking in parliament, Nabiullina said the bank's monetary policy remained moderately tight. If it were to be eased, the rouble would weaken and inflation would accelerate, Nabiullina said. (Reporting by Elena Fabrichnaya; Writing by Christian Lowe; Editing by Polina Devitt)
BERLIN, May 15 Germany's BSI federal cyber agency on Monday said it was aware of additional German institutions affected by the WannaCry "ransomware" cyber attack beyond those companies already known, and it expected additional variants of the virus to surface.