MOSCOW March 6 Russian state technology
firm Rusnano is teaming up with a U.S. venture fund in a deal to
invest around $760 million in a number of U.S.
healthcare technology companies, establish a manufacturing
facility in Russia and bring new drugs to the Russian market.
As part of the deal, Rusnano and life sciences technologies
investor Domain Associates are planning to co-invest
in about 20 US-based healthcare technology companies .
Rusnano will invest up to $330 million while Domain's venture
capital funds and other investors will invest a like amount, the
companies said.
The remainder of the money will be used to establish a
pharmaceutical and medical device manufacturing facility in
Russia. At this facility, products will be manufactured
that have been created by the companies the pair invest in.