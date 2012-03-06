MOSCOW March 6 Russian state technology firm Rusnano is teaming up with a U.S. venture fund in a deal to invest around $760 million in a number of U.S. healthcare technology companies, establish a manufacturing facility in Russia and bring new drugs to the Russian market.

As part of the deal, Rusnano and life sciences technologies investor Domain Associates are planning to co-invest in about 20 US-based healthcare technology companies . Rusnano will invest up to $330 million while Domain's venture capital funds and other investors will invest a like amount, the companies said.

The remainder of the money will be used to establish a pharmaceutical and medical device manufacturing facility in Russia. At this facility, products will be manufactured that have been created by the companies the pair invest in.