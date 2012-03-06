* Rusnano, Domain to invest up to $760 million
* Investment to go into U.S. drug firms, Russian facility
* To establish manufacturing facility in Russia
* Deal to boost development of pharmaceuticals in Russia
By Megan Davies
MOSCOW March 6 Russian state technology
firm Rusnano is teaming up with a U.S. venture fund to invest
around $760 million in a number of U.S. healthcare and
pharmaceuticals firms, establish a manufacturing facility in
Russia and bring new drugs to the Russian market.
As part of the deal, Rusnano and life sciences technologies
investor Domain Associates are planning to each invest $330
million in about 20 US-based healthcare technology companies.
Rusnano, a $10 billion technology fund, and Domain, with 2.4
billion of capital under management, will also fund a
pharmaceutical and medical device manufacturing facility in
Russia.
"Russia has a commitment from the top down to
pharmaceuticals and hi-tech," said Brian Dovey, partner at
Domain Associates, adding that he was attracted to Russia
because it is one of the fastest-growing pharmaceutical markets
in the world.
Rusnano and Domain will target U.S.-based healthcare firms
that develop products in areas that could have applications for
patients in Russia. They did not disclose a list of target
firms.
The new manufacturing facility in Russia will seek exclusive
rights to make and market products created by the U.S. portfolio
companies in Russia and the former Soviet Union. They are still
considering where to site the plant, Domain's Dovey said.
Russian patients will benefit from access to new medicines
as a result of the partnership, Domain's Dovey said.
The groups of drugs which will be produced will be mainly in
the sphere of oncology, cardiology, wound treatment and
ophthalmology, also infectious diseases, said Leonid Melamed,
former head of oil-to-telecoms group Sistema and mobile
phone firm MTS, who will develop the project.
"The deal will allow access to the most requested drugs from
Russian patients, by investing, and getting the ability to get
the rights to manufacture, sell and distribute the drugs in
Russia and the CIS (a grouping of former Soviet Union states),"
Melamed said. "It is based on the requirements of the Russian
healthcare system."
The drugs will come from Domain's portfolio and have been
patented and are in late trials, Melamed said.
Dovey said that around 80 percent of pharmaceutical products
in Russia are currently imported.
"Most countries go from a cycle of importing products, to
buying generic products, to creating unique products," he said.
This deal leap-frogs that cycle and means Russia goes straight
from importing to creating unique products, he said.
MODERNIZATION DRIVE
Rusnano's Chief Executive, Anatoly Chubais, the architect of
Russia's post-Soviet privatizations, said in a statement that
the partnership would make a "strong contribution toward driving
innovation" in the Russian pharmaceutical industry.
"At present Rusnano's portfolio has approximately 20 percent
of its holdings in projects in medicine," Chubais said. "We are
working hard to spur development of innovative technologies in
the Russian medical industry."
Rusnano aims to invest in promising hi-tech companies and
help the Russian economy diversify from its energy-heavy base.
The state owns 100 percent but aims to sell 10 percent of that.