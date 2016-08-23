(Adds comment from Rusoro board member, background on dispute)
By Jim Finkle
TORONTO Aug 23 Canada's Rusoro Mining Ltd
said on Tuesday it has been awarded more than $1.2
billion by a World Bank tribunal that ruled Venezuela had
unlawfully seized the company's gold assets four years ago.
Shares in the Vancouver-based mining firm, which is backed
by Russia's Agapov family, more than doubled on Tuesday, trading
for as much as 32 cents - their highest level since Venezuela's
asset seizure.
Rusoro, whose shares had a market value of C$83 million ($64
million) prior to Tuesday's rally, was one of about 20 Canadian
miners and other international firms that filed complaints with
the World Bank's International Center for Settlement of
Investment Disputes, or ICSID, over Venezuela's action.
Rusoro, which was the largest gold miner operating in the
South American country before the asset seizure, said the ICSID
determined that Venezuela had unlawfully expropriated the
company's investments without paying compensation.
ICSID representatives could not be reached for comment. The
organization's website confirmed that a final ruling in the case
had been issued on Monday, but did not provide details.
It was not immediately clear whether Venezuela intended to
comply with the order, which stemmed from disputes over a 2011
law that targeted international gold firms as part of an effort
to overturn "the serious impact of the capitalist mining model."
While Canada's Gold Reserve Inc this month disclosed
it had reached a settlement on a similar case, Venezuela has
said it would fight an order from the same tribunal that it pay
$1.4 billion to Canadian miner Crystallex International Corp
over similar claims.
Rusoro, which has no employees or revenue, is "optimistic"
that it can reach a final financial settlement with the
Venezuelan government to end the five-year dispute, board member
Gordon Keep told Reuters.
The board would probably return to shareholders "a good
chunk" of any funds received, Keep said.
Representatives of Venezuela's mining ministry could not be
reached for comment.
The Gold Reserve deal calls for Venezuela to pay $770
million in damages and interest by the end of this year and buy
technical mining data from the company for $240 million.
(Reporting by Jim Finkle in Toronto; Additional reporting by
Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru and Diego Ore in Caracas;
Editing by Savio D'Souza, Christian Plumb and Paul Simao)