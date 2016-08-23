BRIEF-ON Semiconductor's board elects Alan Campbell as chairman
TORONTO Aug 23 Rusoro Mining Ltd. board member Gordon Keep said on Tuesday that the company would seek a settlement with the Venezuelan government after a World Bank tribunal awarded it more than $1.2 billion in an arbitration over the country's seizure of the company's gold mine.
He told Reuters that the board would "probably give a good chunk" of any funds received from Venezuela back to shareholders. (Reporting by Jim Finkle in Toronto Editing buy W Simon)
* Matrrix Energy Technologies Inc - qtrly loss per share $ 0.02