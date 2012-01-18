MOSCOW Jan 18 Russian oil explorer Ruspetro will raise around $250 million in a London IPO after pricing its shares at 134 pence each, a source close to the deal said on Wednesday, making it the first company to list on the British bourse's main market in 2012.

The IPO will value the company at $700 million, the source said.

Ruspetro, which has oil assets in Western Siberia, will use the proceeds of the float to boost existing operations and to pay down debt, according to a presentation seen by Reuters.

Bank of American Merrill Lynch is sole global co-ordinator on the offering, with Mirabaud Securities and Renaissance Capital acting as bookrunners.