* Will be first main market London IPO of 2012
* Oil explorer to be first Russian IPO since last July
* Deal will value RusPetro at $676 mln
* Amount raised is bottom of $250-$350 mln range
By Megan Davies
MOSCOW, Jan 18 Oil producer RusPetro will
bank $250 million from its London listing, the company
said, defying choppy market conditions that have put
paid to sizeable flotations in Europe since the summer.
Deepening concern over the euro zone debt crisis in the past
six months has sent investors running for cover and forced most
companies to put on ice their plans for initial public offerings
(IPOs) -- considered the riskier end of the share sale spectrum.
Ruspetro, which will be London's first main market IPO since
Ophir Energy last July, spent December and January
canvassing investor interest before launching a one-day
bookbuild on Tuesday.
Conditional trading of the shares is due to begin
on Thursday and unconditional trading on January 24. The
UK-based company, which has its main assets in western Siberia,
will be listed under the ticker.
RusPetro, which had hoped to raise $250-$350 million from
the IPO according to a presentation document seen by Reuters,
said it priced the offer at 134 pence, confirming figures
reported earlier by Reuters.
It had already lined up enough indicative orders to cover
the book at this price before launching the offer, a source
close to the deal said.
The IPO values the company at $676 million and the free
float after the IPO is expected to be 40 percent.
WAITING GAME
"This shows there is still an appetite for issues if the
valuation is low enough, or if the opportunity is unique or
specialist," said Chris Weafer, chief Russia strategist at
investment bank Troika Dialog.
Troika estimates $50 billion of potential Russian IPOs are
waiting on the sidelines for conditions to improve. Private
Russian companies raised $4.5 billion in IPOs last year, mostly
in London, and $5.5 billion the year before.
"Market conditions for big IPOs remain very difficult. They
will still have to wait until the second half of 2012 or accept
a low valuation," Weafer added.
The float will be the first by a Russian company since
fertiliser producer Phosagro raised $538
million in London in July, shortly before a U.S. sovereign
rating downgrade and the escalating euro zone crisis sparked a
global equities sell-off.
Faced with unpredictable markets, those involved
in running IPOs have been looking at ways to reduce a company's
exposure to a change in market sentiment during the offer
period.
RusPetro's unusually structured IPO -- a one-day bookbuild
after weeks of informal investor meetings, rather than the usual
two-week roadshow followed by two-week bookbuild -- could be
looked at by others seeking to smooth their ride to market.
RusPetro will use the proceeds of the float to develop
existing operations and pay down pre-IPO debt of $444 million,
according to the presentation seen by Reuters.
The company is 29 percent owned by management including
Executive Director Alexander Chistyakov, a former director of
several state utility firms.
Some 48 percent is controlled by a vehicle called Limolines
-- itself 50 percent owned by Andrey Likhachev, chairman of
tycoon Oleg Deripaska's power unit EuroSibEnergo, and 50 percent
by investment fund Altera Capital.
Altera is run by Kirill Androsov, a former deputy economy
minister who went on to serve as deputy chief of staff to Prime
Minister Vladimir Putin from 2008-2010.
RusPetro Chief Executive Donald Wolcott is a former director
of Yukos, once Russia's largest oil company, which was forced
into bankruptcy by back-tax claims and whose assets were largely
nationalised.
Bank of America Merrill Lynch is sole global co-ordinator on
the offering, with Mirabaud Securities and Renaissance Capital
acting as bookrunners.