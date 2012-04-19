* Targets output of 10,400 bpd by end-2012
* Long-term target to produce 300,000 bpd - CEO
MOSCOW, April 19 RusPetro, an
independent Russian oil company that floated in London in
January, said on Thursday that it more than trebled revenues and
cut core losses in 2011 as it expanded its reserves base and
boosted output.
RusPetro raised $250 million when it listed in London. Its
shares have since rallied by nearly 40 percent to value the
business, which is included in the FTSE 250 mid-cap index, at
just over $1 billion.
The company said that revenues rose by 209 percent to $38.7
million in 2011.
Earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and
amortisation narrowed to a loss of $5.5 million from a loss of
$6.3 million the previous year.
RusPetro boosted average production by 136 percent to 2,475
barrels per day (bpd) in 2011. Its proven reserves rose 30
percent to 157 million barrels, while proven and probable
reserves increased 95 percent to 1.437 billion barrels.
"We're currently at 4,600 barrels a day and we're ready now
to start putting online and completing wells," CEO Donald
Woolcott said in a video briefing.
Woolcott, a former executive at oil major Yukos, added that
RusPetro expected production to end 2012 at 10,400 bpd and would
drill around 24 wells. The company has completed a sales
pipeline that ties it into Russia's trunk pipeline network.
RusPetro is developing territory in Western Siberia adjacent
to established projects. Based on an independent evaluation,
RusPetro's assets could ultimately deliver production of 300,000
bpd, Woolcott said.
Since the end of the reporting period, RusPetro has added 10
percent to its proven reserves, bringing them to 173 million
barrels, while its proven and probable reserves are up by 7.5
percent to 1.545 billion barrels.
RusPetro said at the time of its IPO that it would use the
proceeds of the float to develop existing operations and pay
down pre-IPO debt of $444 million, according to a presentation
seen by Reuters.
The company is partly owned by management including
Executive Director Alexander Chistyakov, a former director of
several state utility firms.