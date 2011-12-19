MOSCOW Dec 19 Exports of Russian Urals crude via the Transneft pipeline system will fall to 52.4 million tonnes in the first quarter of 2012, down 1.4 percent from the final quarter of 2011, the loading schedule showed on Monday.

Urals exports to all destinations will decline, except for the Russian Baltic port of Primorsk, where loadings will increase by 1.7 percent to 17.5 million tonnes in the first three months of the year.

The new Urals terminal at Ust-Luga, where the quay wall collapsed in November, a matter of days before it was due to load its first cargo, is expected to remain dry for the first quarter, as is the Polish Baltic port of Gdansk. (Reporting by Gleb Gorodyankin; Writing by Melissa Akin)