DUBAI Jan 25 U.S. fund manager Russell Investments said on Wednesday it appointed Pascal Duval as chief executive officer of its Europe, Middle East & Africa businesses.

Duval, joined Russell in 1994 to set up its office in Paris, replaces Len Brennan who rejoined the firm as global president and CEO in July. Duval reports directly to Len Brennan and maintains his role on Russell's global executive committee, which he joined in September 2011.

Duval will focus on growing the demand for Russell's investment solutions. The firm's EMEA business saw gross sales of $5 billion of fiduciary management, multi-asset and manager of manager funds and mandates in 2011.

Russell expects to target the region's sophisticated investors such as sovereign wealth funds and pension firms to grow business, Duval said in an interview last year. (Reporting By Mirna Sleiman, Editing by Dinesh Nair)