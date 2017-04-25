BA says no evidence global IT outage caused by cyber attack
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said on Saturday there was no evidence that a global breakdown of its IT systems had been caused by a cyber attack.
(Corrects third paragraph to "Russell Investments" from "BlackRock")
April 25 Asset manager Russell Investments Ltd named Joseph Linhares head of Europe, Middle east and Africa (EMEA).
Linhares most recently was global head of Platinum Accounts at BlackRock Inc.
Linhares, who will be based in London, will report to Chief Executive Len Brennan and will serve as a member of Russell Investments' executive committee. (Reporting by Diptendu Lahiri; Editing by Anil D'Silva)
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said on Saturday there was no evidence that a global breakdown of its IT systems had been caused by a cyber attack.
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports scheduled before 1700 GMT on Saturday due to a global computer outage.