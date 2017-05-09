BRIEF-Pratt & Whitney Canada signs maintenance contracts
* Pratt & Whitney Canada signs maintenance contracts covering more than 300 auxiliary power units Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 9 Russell Investments, a wholly owned global asset management unit of London Stock Exchange Group Plc , appointed Julian Brown as director of its UK consultant relations team.
Based in London, he will report to Jim Leggate, head of the UK Institutional and Middle East businesses.
Previously, Brown worked at BlackRock Inc, where he was head of consultant relations for UK. (Reporting by Divya Grover in Bengaluru)
* Heico stated that it expects acquisition to be accretive to its earnings within first year following acquisition