Jan 28 The London Stock Exchange Group Plc
plans to put Russell Investments up for sale in
mid-February and hopes to fetch around $1.4 billion for the
unit, two sources told Reuters Wednesday.
The exchange operator has tapped Barclays to sell
the business, according to the sources, who wished to remain
anonymous because they are unauthorized to speak to the media.
The exchange operator has decided to run a formal sales
process after having informal conversations with at least three
interested buyers, including the Canadian Imperial Bank of
Commerce, the sources said.
Spokesmen for LSE, CIBC and Barclays declined to comment.
(Reporting by Jessica Toonkel; Editing by Richard Chang)