By Pete Sweeney and Michelle Price
| SHANGHAI/HONG KONG
SHANGHAI/HONG KONG May 19 Russell Investment
Management and China's Ping An Insurance Group
have agreed to terminate their joint
investment venture, two sources with direct knowledge of the
deal told Reuters.
Ping An has agreed to buy all of Russell's 49 percent stake
in the joint venture via an affiliate entity controlled by
China's second biggest insurer, a source at Russell said.
A second source familiar with the negotiations also said
that Russell was "quietly pulling out" of the JV because it felt
it had benefited Ping An more than Russell.
Both sources requested anonymity because of the sensitivity
of the negotiations. Neither would discuss how the deal was
priced.
A Sydney-based spokesman at Russell Investment Management
declined to immediately comment when contacted by email, but
added that the firm would provide a statement later.
Multiple calls to Ping An were left unanswered.
The JV, launched in March 2011, was managing $1.7 billion on
behalf of Chinese and foreign clients as of March 2015,
according to information on the joint venture's LinkedIn
profile.
Russell has already registered a new wholly owned foreign
entity in China to continue investing, the sources said. The
first source said the new entity will stick with the previous
investment strategy.
A filing posted on the website of the Shanghai Municipal
Administration for Industry and Commerce showed an commercial
entity called Russell Investment Advisors (Shanghai Limited) was
registered on March 31, 2015 with a registered capital of 3
million yuan ($483,527.82).
($1 = 6.2044 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Additional reporting by Samuel Shen; Editing by Kazunori
Takada)