* Ping An to buy out Russell's 49 pct stake

* Different strategies, cultures seen as causing breakup

* China JV model losing relevance

* Regulators seen tolerating trend

By Pete Sweeney and Michelle Price

SHANGHAI/HONG KONG, May 19 After four years of partnership, Russell Investment Management and China's Ping An Insurance Group have terminated their investment joint venture, sources with direct knowledge of the situation told Reuters, the latest sign of friction between foreign fund managers and their Chinese partners.

Under the agreement, Chinese insurance and financial services heavyweight Ping An will buy all of Russell's 49 percent stake in the joint venture, while the U.S. asset manager will continue to do business in China via a wholly owned local entity, a source inside Russell told Reuters.

"Russell is still committed to the Chinese market opportunity," the source said, without disclosing financial details. "Russell still believes that the multi-manager investment market in China is poised for future growth."

A second source with knowledge of the situation said that Russell was "quietly pulling out" of the partnership because it felt it had benefited Ping An more than Russell.

Russell Investment Management declined to immediately comment when contacted by email but said it would issue a statement later. Calls to Ping An spokespersons were not answered.

A number of financial services companies have exited their Chinese join ventures and industry insiders predict more divorces to come.

In October, Bank of New York Mellon, one of the largest U.S. wealth managers, won regulatory approval to sell its stake in a joint venture with China's Western Securities. State Street Global Advisors is also looking to sell its 49 percent stake in its mainland joint venture with Zhongrong International, according to news reports from last year.

The joint venture between Russell and Ping An, launched in March 2011, was managing $1.7 billion on behalf of Chinese and foreign clients as of March 2015, according to information on the joint venture's website and its LinkedIn profile.

A source who had business dealings with both Ping An and Russell said the two partners diverged in their investment philosophy and business culture.

"Simply put, Ping An cares only about results, but Russell focuses very much on the procedure," said the source, who declined to be identified because of relationships with both companies.

"Their understanding of risk control is also very different. Russell has a mature and strict procedure to deal with risk, but Ping An is relatively short-sighted. It's time for them to divorce."

SHAKEOUT

Foreign fund managers have been rattled by their domestic partners increased dabbling in shadow banking and complex structured investment products, leading to fears of liability in cases of default.

China's slowing economy and rapidly changing investment environment - including increasingly easy direct access to Chinese assets - have also changed the equation for foreign institutional investors.

Meanwhile Chinese regulators appear to have become more open-minded to letting foreign funds exit partnerships that made no business sense to strike out alone.

Last June, the China Securities Regulatory Commission said Beijing plans to allow foreign companies to acquire majority shareholdings in onshore fund managers, although it did not provide a timetable.

"How much strategic importance people are attaching to the JV platform is in question. More and more foreign companies are preferring wholly owned platforms," said Howhow Zhang, director at fund research firm Z-Ben Advisors in Shanghai. ($1 = 6.2044 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Additional reporting by Samuel Shen; Editing by Lisa Jucca)