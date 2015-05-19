* Ping An to buy out Russell's 49 pct stake
By Pete Sweeney and Michelle Price
SHANGHAI/HONG KONG, May 19 After four years of
partnership, Russell Investment Management and China's Ping An
Insurance Group have terminated their investment joint venture,
sources with direct knowledge of the situation told Reuters, the
latest sign of friction between foreign fund managers and their
Chinese partners.
Under the agreement, Chinese insurance and financial
services heavyweight Ping An will buy all of Russell's 49
percent stake in the joint venture, while the U.S. asset manager
will continue to do business in China via a wholly owned local
entity, a source inside Russell told Reuters.
"Russell is still committed to the Chinese market
opportunity," the source said, without disclosing financial
details. "Russell still believes that the multi-manager
investment market in China is poised for future growth."
A second source with knowledge of the situation said that
Russell was "quietly pulling out" of the partnership because it
felt it had benefited Ping An more than Russell.
Russell Investment Management declined to immediately
comment when contacted by email but said it would issue a
statement later. Calls to Ping An spokespersons were not
answered.
A number of financial services companies have exited their
Chinese join ventures and industry insiders predict more
divorces to come.
In October, Bank of New York Mellon, one of the largest U.S.
wealth managers, won regulatory approval to sell its stake in a
joint venture with China's Western Securities. State Street
Global Advisors is also looking to sell its 49 percent stake in
its mainland joint venture with Zhongrong International,
according to news reports from last year.
The joint venture between Russell and Ping An, launched in
March 2011, was managing $1.7 billion on behalf of Chinese and
foreign clients as of March 2015, according to information on
the joint venture's website and its LinkedIn profile.
A source who had business dealings with both Ping An and
Russell said the two partners diverged in their investment
philosophy and business culture.
"Simply put, Ping An cares only about results, but Russell
focuses very much on the procedure," said the source, who
declined to be identified because of relationships with both
companies.
"Their understanding of risk control is also very different.
Russell has a mature and strict procedure to deal with risk, but
Ping An is relatively short-sighted. It's time for them to
divorce."
SHAKEOUT
Foreign fund managers have been rattled by their domestic
partners increased dabbling in shadow banking and complex
structured investment products, leading to fears of liability in
cases of default.
China's slowing economy and rapidly changing investment
environment - including increasingly easy direct access to
Chinese assets - have also changed the equation for foreign
institutional investors.
Meanwhile Chinese regulators appear to have become more
open-minded to letting foreign funds exit partnerships that made
no business sense to strike out alone.
Last June, the China Securities Regulatory Commission said
Beijing plans to allow foreign companies to acquire majority
shareholdings in onshore fund managers, although it did not
provide a timetable.
"How much strategic importance people are attaching to the
JV platform is in question. More and more foreign companies are
preferring wholly owned platforms," said Howhow Zhang, director
at fund research firm Z-Ben Advisors in Shanghai.
($1 = 6.2044 Chinese yuan renminbi)
