BRIEF-Pershing Square NAV per share as of 16 May was USD 18.74/14.51 GBP
* Pershing Square Holdings Ltd - NAV per share as of close of business on 16 May 2017 was USD 18.74 / 14.51 GBP Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 13 Asset manager Russell Investments said on Wednesday it appointed Vernon Barback as president, effective Jan. 21, to focus on growing the firm's multi-asset business.
Prior to joining Russell, Barback has been a co-founding partner at AltB Partners, an investment fund headquartered in New York.
Barback will be a member of Russell's executive committee and report to Chief Executive Len Brennan, the Seattle-based company said in a statement.
* Goldfields money and Stargroup agree to double value of their existing cash convenience agreement to $30 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: