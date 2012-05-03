UPDATE 1-EU sets steel import duties to counter Chinese subsidies
* Hot-rolled steel used for ships, gas containers, pipes (Updates with EU Trade Commissioner, Chinese Commerce Ministry)
TORONTO May 3 Russel Metals Inc reported flat quarterly earnings on Thursday as increased materials costs outweighed higher sales revenue.
The metal distribution company's profit was C$33 million ($33.5 million), or 55 Canadian cents a share, in the first quarter, ended March 31. It was also C$33 million, or 55 Canadian cents a share, in the year-before quarter.
Revenues, however, rose 22 percent to C$803 million.
Russel Metals said demand levels were higher in the quarter than in late 2011, highlighting a continued recovery in the industrial segment of North American economy.
The company increased its quarterly dividend by 17 percent to 35 Canadian cents a share.
BEIJING, June 9 China's Commerce Ministry said on Friday it "strongly" questioned the legitimacy of the European Union's decision to slap duties of up to 35 percent on imports of hot-rolled steel from China.