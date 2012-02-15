FEB 15 - Steel products maker Russel Metals
reported an 87 percent rise in fourth-quarter profit, helped by
strong performance across all its segments.
The metals processing and distribution company earned C$28.5
million ($28.57 million), or 46 Canadian cents a share, compared
with C$15.2 million, or 26 Canadian cents a share, a year ago.
Revenue rose 26.6 percent to C$711.6 million.
Russel, which sells steel and steel products, and produces
specialized steel tubing for the energy sector, said revenue
from its steel distributor segment rose 65 percent to C$101
million in the quarter.
Metals service center segment revenue rose 23 percent to
C$375 million, the company said.
The company's shares, which have gained 8 percent in the past
three months, closed at C$25.51 on Wednesday on the Toronto
Stock Exchange.