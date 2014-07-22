MOSCOW, July 22 The mayor of Moscow has
dismissed the head of the Russian capital's metro network
following an accident that killed at least 22 people, the
mayor's office said on Tuesday.
More than 150 people were also injured in the accident on
July 15, in which three carriages derailed on a train during the
morning rush hour.
Mayor Sergei Sobyanin replaced Ivan Besedin, who had run the
metro since February 2011, with Dmitry Pegov, a former official
at a subsidiary of state-controlled Russian Railways.
Russian state investigators have detained four Moscow metro
workers suspected of safety breaches but Besedin was not among
them. The investigators put the death toll at 22.
The accident is the worst in years on Moscow's metro, one of
the world's busiest subway networks, and highlights concerns
about Russia's patchy transport safety record. There was no sign
that the incident was caused by an militant attack.
(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin, Editing by Timothy Heritage)