Sept 16 Experienced musicians and young talent have gathered in Russia's southern city Rostov-on-Don, taking to the stage to perform their best tunes in the World Accordion Championships.

The 69th Coupe Mondiale contest, run by the Confederation Internationale des Accordeonistes, sees musicians compete for the top title in various categories, including digital accordion.

The event, hosted in Russia for the first time, runs until Saturday. (Reporting By Reuters Television)