MOSCOW Nov 3 Russian state airline Aeroflot
said on Tuesday it had replaced an Airbus A321
aircraft on its Moscow-St Petersburg route because of technical
issues in its cockpit.
An A321 plane operated by Aeroflot competitor Kogalymavia
crashed in Egypt on Saturday, killing all of the mostly Russian
224 passengers and crew.
Aeroflot said the technical fault on its Tuesday flight had
been identified while the plane was still on the ground. No
other A321s were affected.
"Before takeoff, Aeroflot specialists detected a malfunction
with one of the cockpit displays. It was decided to replace the
aircraft," an airline spokesman said in emailed comments.
After a delay, all passengers arrived safely in St
Petersburg, he added.
More 100 pieces of debris and 140 bodies from the crash site
of Saturday's doomed flight have also been delivered to the
northern Russian city, Interfax news agency reported.
