* Investments seen at $100 mln in two years
* Ticket prices will be up to 40 pct lower
* Aeroflot is Russia's largest airline
By Gleb Stolyarov and Megan Davies
MOSCOW, Oct 10 Russian carrier Aeroflot
plans to launch a low-cost airline next year, it said
on Thursday, aiming to make air travel more affordable in the
world's largest country with fares up to 40 percent cheaper than
its current prices.
Dobrolet, which roughly translates to mean "Goodflight",
will initially focus on domestic routes, starting next year with
several destinations for Muscovites including St Petersburg,
Samara and Ekaterinburg. But by 2016 it also aims to be flying
to Kiev and Istanbul.
"The company (Dobrolet) ... should help our passengers,
especially less well-off ones, become more mobile," Aeroflot's
chief executive Vitaly Saveliev told reporters on Thursday.
The demand for travel is rising as the country's middle
class grows and state-controlled Aeroflot said a low-cost
airline could successfully compete on price with train tickets
in Russia.
Boeing estimates that over the next 20 years air
traffic to and from the CIS region of Russia and ex-Soviet
states will grow at a rate of 4.4 percent annually and that the
number of passengers carried by Russian airlines rose 15.5
percent to 74 million in 2012.
Aeroflot said it will invest $100 million over the coming
two years in Dobrolet, at which point it aims for the airline to
be profitable even though it said ticket prices are expected to
be up to 40 percent less than its current economy class service.
The first eight planes will be Boeing 737-800s which will be
leased, the company said.
"The routes they plan for this company are popular places in
Russia so I think there would certainly be demand if the price
is 20-40 percent lower," said analyst Olga Doronina at VTB
Capital.
"This low-cost airline which Aeroflot plans is to fly mainly
on domestic routes or to CIS countries (the former Soviet
republics), so the main competition will be domestic airlines,"
Doronina said, citing Russia's second-biggest carrier, AK
Transaero as a rival.
However, she said that in order to be able to offer the low
prices the budget airline wants Aeroflot will have to lobby for
legislation to allow it to sell only non-refundable tickets and
charge additional fees for food and luggage.
The airline will be Russia's only low cost carrier. Others
which tried and failed were SkyExpress and Avianova, which
halted operations in 2011, according to Russian media reports.
UK-based easyJet Plc, Europe's second-largest
low-cost carrier, has also seen an opportunity in the Russian
market, launching a service earlier this year between London's
Gatwick and Moscow's Domodedovo airports.
Hungarian budget carrier Wizz Air also flies to Russia, from
Budapest.
Aeroflot also reported half-year results on Thursday, with
earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation up
42 percent at $352 million on revenue up 14 percent at $4.1
billion.