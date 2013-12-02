MOSCOW Dec 2 State-controlled Russian airline
Aeroflot posted big increases in third-quarter sales
and earnings on Monday as it turned around the performance of
regional airlines it bought two years ago.
Quarterly net income rose 88 percent to $543.7 million,
while revenues climbed to $2.9 billion from $2.4 billion a year
earlier.
The airline's shares rose by 3 percent in early trading.
In a statement, Chief Executive Vitaly Savelyev highlighted
attractive ticket pricing, cost control and the successful
integration of regional carriers bought from state defence
conglomerate Rostech in 2011 as reasons for the strong showing.
Savelyev forecast record passenger numbers at Aeroflot this
year. The flag carrier has announced plans to launch a budget
airline called Dobrolet next year.
Aeroflot, which flies 234 planes, was pinpointed as a
privatisation target by the government but plans to complete a
sale of stock this year have not panned out.
According to its latest plans, the government aims to reduce
its 51.17 percent stake in the airline to 25 percent plus one
share.
