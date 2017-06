MOSCOW May 22 The board of Russia's Aeroflot has recommended an annual dividend of 1.8081 roubles per share for 2011, the company said on Tuesday.

The airline, controlled by the Russian government, said earlier this month its 2011 profit doubled to $491 million, while sales grew by 25 percent.

Aeroflot shares were up 0.5 percent at 41.1 roubles at 1122 GMT, outperforming the broader market. (Writing by John Bowker; Editing by Vladimir Soldatkin)