MOSCOW, June 18 Russian officials have opened a
criminal investigation into a deputy head of state-controlled
airline Aeroflot on suspicion that he abused his
position by selling cheap tickets to travel agents linked to his
family.
President Vladimir Putin, keen to stop foreign investment
capital draining out of Russia, has made fighting endemic
corruption a priority for his third term, although critics say
early efforts fail to address the scale of the problem.
Recent corruption scandals have cost Putin's defence
minister his job and clouded various high-profile projects,
including next year's Sochi Winter Olympics, Silicon
Valley-style technology hub Skolkovo and satellite navigation
system GLONASS.
In a statement on Tuesday, Russia's federal Investigative
Committee said it had launched the formal investigation into
Aeroflot deputy CEO Andrei Kalmykov.
It said Aeroflot had sold tickets to travel agencies
affiliated with Kalmykov's relatives for less than it could have
charged a rival agent, causing losses to the state of around
$2.5 million.
Kalmykov declined to comment, saying he had not been
informed formally about the case and had only heard of it
through media reports.
Aeroflot also declined to comment.
(Reporting by Anastasia Lyrchikova and Gleb Stolyarov,; writing
by Maria Kiselyova,; editing by Tom Pfeiffer)