MOSCOW, June 25 Russian opposition activist Alexei Navalny has been elected to the board of state-controlled airline Aeroflot, putting the anti-corruption blogger in a position of influence at one of Russia's most high-profile companies.

Navalny, also a shareholder activist who has campaigned for better corporate governance at state firms, was nominated by Alexander Lebedev - a 15 percent Aeroflot shareholder and owner of British newspaper The Independent.

His appointment was confirmed at Aeroflot's annual general meeting on Monday.

"Fly Aeroflot!" Navalny posted on social networking website Twitter. He was not available for immediate further comment.

Shares in Aeroflot were up 0.75 percent at 1223 GMT, outperforming the wider market. The government plans to sell its 51 percent stake in Aeroflot by 2016 under its latest privatisation plan.