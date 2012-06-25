MOSCOW, June 25 Russian opposition activist
Alexei Navalny has been elected to the board of state-controlled
airline Aeroflot, putting the anti-corruption blogger
in a position of influence at one of Russia's most high-profile
companies.
Navalny, also a shareholder activist who has campaigned for
better corporate governance at state firms, was nominated by
Alexander Lebedev - a 15 percent Aeroflot shareholder and owner
of British newspaper The Independent.
His appointment was confirmed at Aeroflot's annual general
meeting on Monday.
"Fly Aeroflot!" Navalny posted on social networking website
Twitter. He was not available for immediate further comment.
Shares in Aeroflot were up 0.75 percent at 1223 GMT,
outperforming the wider market. The government plans to sell its
51 percent stake in Aeroflot by 2016 under its latest
privatisation plan.