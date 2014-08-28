UPDATE 3-ECB rate setters vow to keep money taps open as French vote looms
* Villeroy, Praet and Coeure signal policy not about to change
MOSCOW Aug 28 State-controlled Russian airline Aeroflot reported on Thursday a 1.9 billion rouble ($52.40 million) net loss for the first half of 2014, compared to a 45 million rouble profit a year ago due to an economic slowdown and one-off items.
Its earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation halved year-on-year to 5 billion roubles despite a 9.4 percent increase in revenue.
Revenue totalled 140.3 billion roubles, driven by growth in passenger traffic and a decline in the rouble's exchange rate against foreign currencies, the company said in a statement.
(1 US dollar = 36.2580 Russian rouble) (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Vladimir Soldatkin)
