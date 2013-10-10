MOSCOW Oct 10 Russia's flagship airline Aeroflot reported on Thursday a 79 percent fall in first-half net profit from the year earlier, hurt by a non-cash loss from the revaluation of its lease obligations denominated in foreign currencies.

Net profit totalled $1.5 million compared to $7.1 million in January-June of 2012, the state-controlled carrier said in a statement.

Revenues rose 14 percent to $4.1 billion, while earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) were up 42 percent to around $352 million. (Reporting by Gleb Stolyarov; Writing by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Megan Davies)